MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

ARC Group (OTCMKTS:RLLY) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Group N/A N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments -763.97% -280.52% -190.77%

This table compares ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Group $9.50 million 0.24 -$280,000.00 N/A N/A MGT Capital Investments $450,000.00 47.30 -$8.78 million N/A N/A

ARC Group has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

ARC Group has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 3.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of ARC Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Group and MGT Capital Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ARC Group beats MGT Capital Investments on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Group Company Profile

ARC Group, Inc., together with its subsidiary, owns, operates, and franchises Dick's Wings brand of restaurants in Florida and Georgia. The company offers a selection of boneless buffalo, chicken wings, chicken tenders, chicken dinners, appetizers, steak, quesadillas, specialty burgers and sandwiches, hamburgers, salads, wraps, sauces and seasonings, flatbreads, and desserts, as well as craft beers and wines. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 4 Fat Patty's restaurants in West Virginia and Kentucky; and operates one franchised restaurant under Tilted Kilt brand in Louisiana. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated 21 Dick's Wings restaurants and 3 Dick's Wings concession stands in Florida and Georgia. The company was formerly known as American Restaurant Concepts, Inc. and changed its name to ARC Group, Inc. in June 2014. ARC Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Orange Park, Florida.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in bitcoin mining activity in the United States. As of January 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,500 miners in LaFayette, Georgia. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

