Michael J. Pellini Sells 25,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michael J. Pellini sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 753.0% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADPT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

