MicroBitcoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $5.88 million and approximately $115.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, BiteBTC and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006192 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 653% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00100540 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, STEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

