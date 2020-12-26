Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Market Capitalization Tops $3.00 Million (mQQQ)

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market cap of $3.00 million and $1,002.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for approximately $311.89 or 0.01160525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00620352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00086788 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,605 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

