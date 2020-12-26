Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 3,407,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,148,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a market cap of $54.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

