MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.81 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $92.65 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.41 or 0.00005446 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000655 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

