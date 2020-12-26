MoneyGram International’s (MGI) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MoneyGram International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 2.07.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $323.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $402,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 328.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 217,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 166,869 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 27.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

