More Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $47,132.79 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $47,132.79 and approximately $612.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00192751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00628064 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00325783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00087242 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

