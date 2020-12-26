Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MORN stock opened at $222.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. Morningstar has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $28,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,955,507,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $1,787,931.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,779,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,383,199.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,324 shares of company stock valued at $59,506,682. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

