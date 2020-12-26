MovieBloc Hits One Day Volume of $2.97 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 28% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00126470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00191982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00633300 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00326898 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00057640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00087674 BTC.

MovieBloc Token Profile

MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,211,080,033 tokens. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

MovieBloc Token Trading

