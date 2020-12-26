Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Price Tops $0.0068 on Major Exchanges (MCI)

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform (CURRENCY:MCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $137,829.00 worth of Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform token can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00287449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform

MCI is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2017. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,602,659 tokens. Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official Twitter account is @Musiconomi . Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform’s official website is www.mcicoin.net

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform Token Trading

Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi Channel Influencer Creater Cloud Funding Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

