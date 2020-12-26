MyWish (WISH) Market Capitalization Tops $510,664.39

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for about $0.0535 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. MyWish has a market capitalization of $510,664.39 and approximately $58.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens. MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

