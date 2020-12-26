NaPoleonX Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 68.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 26th. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $108.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00124527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.72 or 0.00189033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00620555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00087167 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

