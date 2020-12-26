National General (NASDAQ:NGHCZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHCZ)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.33. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

