Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $287.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $100.25 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

