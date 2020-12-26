Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NTUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NTUS opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Natus Medical has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $676.34 million, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 12.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Natus Medical by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Natus Medical during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

