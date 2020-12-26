Nectar (NEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,849.00

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $7.50, $18.94 and $32.15. Nectar has a market cap of $21.68 million and approximately $1,849.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,240.75 or 1.00155432 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003819 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00056635 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

