Neoleukin Therapeutics Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,172% compared to the average daily volume of 93 call options.

Shares of NLTX opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

