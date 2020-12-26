Neutron Trading 63% Lower Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Neutron has a market cap of $106,105.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 63% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001985 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.