Nevro Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 391 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 638% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $182.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10. Nevro has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day moving average is $143.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 21,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total transaction of $3,222,301.20. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,056,616. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000.

NVRO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.