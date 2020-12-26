New Year Bull (NYB) Trading 64.9% Lower This Week

New Year Bull (CURRENCY:NYB) traded down 77.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One New Year Bull token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, New Year Bull has traded 64.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. New Year Bull has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $22,713.00 worth of New Year Bull was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00126551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00192104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.24 or 0.00618557 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00330433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00056601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00089311 BTC.

New Year Bull Token Profile

New Year Bull’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. New Year Bull’s official website is www.newyearbull.com . New Year Bull’s official message board is medium.com/@newyearbull

New Year Bull Token Trading

New Year Bull can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New Year Bull directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New Year Bull should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New Year Bull using one of the exchanges listed above.

