Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

ValuEngine cut shares of Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:NEWA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Newater Technology has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

About Newater Technology

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

