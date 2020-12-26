Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $5.30 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and $475,054.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003870 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00130379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00020279 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00208578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00641924 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00337807 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00058751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00092479 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

