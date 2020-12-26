NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy also posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NexGen Energy.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 21.34, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

