NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)’s stock price fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. 157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

NEXON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

