NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ financial flexibility will help it to fund organic projects. Strategic acquisitions will further expand domestic renewable operations. Higher production of natural gas has created new opportunity for its eight natural gas pipelines. Its decision to move out of Canada and focus on the United States will boost its performance. Agreement to acquire 40% interest in 1 GW renewable project will further expand its operation. Financial flexibility of the firm will allow it to meet its debt obligations. Units of the firm have outperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However, stringent rules and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate major revenues are headwinds. Dependence on favorable weather to produce energy from renewable projects and competition from other clean sources of fuel are headwinds.”

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NEP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NYSE NEP opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.79. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $69.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,864 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.