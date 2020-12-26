NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NGL. UBS Group lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.39.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $352.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. NGL Energy Partners’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

