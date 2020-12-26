Niobio Cash Achieves Market Cap of $37,254.61 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 90.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 68.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $37,254.61 and $8.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

