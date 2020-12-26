Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.
NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 183.33%.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
