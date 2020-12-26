Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

