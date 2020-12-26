Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.53. 19,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 37,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)
There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.