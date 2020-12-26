Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Trading Down 0.1%

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.53. 19,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 37,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEMD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD)

