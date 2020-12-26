Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) shares were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 43,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 18,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHA. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 281,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

