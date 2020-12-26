Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.60. 3,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM)
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
