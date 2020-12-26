Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Danske raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

