Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2020

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) shares rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Separately, Danske raised Ocean Yield ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52.

About Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF)

Ocean Yield ASA, a ship owning company, invests in vessels on long-term charters in Norway. It operates through FPSO, Other Oil Service, Car Carriers, Container Vessels, Tankers, and Other Shipping segments. The company has a portfolio of 69 vessels in 8 various shipping segments chartered to counterparties that operate within shipping and oil-service.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit