ODUWA (OWC) Trading Up 17.8% Over Last 7 Days

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 26th. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.30 million and $14,532.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ODUWA

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

