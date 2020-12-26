Odyssey Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $152,543.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Odyssey has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00130313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.54 or 0.00637990 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00157380 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

