OKB (OKB) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One OKB token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00024700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a market capitalization of $369.46 million and approximately $96.96 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00306845 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016031 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

