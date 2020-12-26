Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.55.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $275.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $287.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,649 shares of company stock worth $84,180,626 over the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 24.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

