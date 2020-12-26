Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONTX. HC Wainwright lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Laidlaw lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Onconova Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onconova Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.93. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 125,117 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

