OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NYSE:OSW) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). OneSpaWorld reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NYSE:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05.

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpaWorld currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:OSW opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $767.26 million and a PE ratio of 20.07. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,990 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 3.9% in the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at $102,000.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

