Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

OTRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ontrak from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ontrak in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.19 and a beta of 2.58. Ontrak has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.