Origo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $368,940.00 (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last seven days, Origo has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Origo token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $368,940.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00281227 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015014 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Origo Token Profile

OGO is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.