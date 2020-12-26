Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Position Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 223.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17,934.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 541,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 538,579 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,415,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,354,000 after purchasing an additional 530,220 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 504,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 299,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $250,419,000 after purchasing an additional 223,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,537,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

