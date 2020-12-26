Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $200.45 and last traded at $200.45. 227 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.29.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

