Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is ($0.06). Overstock.com reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $2.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $731.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OSTK. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Overstock.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In related news, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares in the company, valued at $500,187.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $873,079 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $55,338,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Overstock.com by 38.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,944,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,276,000 after buying an additional 300,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th.

Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

