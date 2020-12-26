Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPBI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 33,969 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $861,793.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,853.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

