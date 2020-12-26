Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Black Hills by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Black Hills by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 28.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 186,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKH opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

