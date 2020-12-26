Paloma Partners Management Co Has $261,000 Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,224 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LADR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 60,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $609,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,187,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,876,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 853,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,533,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,645 shares of company stock worth $1,953,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

