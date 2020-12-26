Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.07% of iClick Interactive Asia Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 16.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICLK. ValuEngine cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $484.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.23. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.