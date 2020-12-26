Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

