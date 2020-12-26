Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 762,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Epizyme by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,998,000 after purchasing an additional 620,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 20.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 469,182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the third quarter worth $5,451,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 348,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 323,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPZM stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. Epizyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $60,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

